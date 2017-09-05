Church Street and Barker Nursing Home Will Break Ground Thursday

The Congress Companies to break ground on $60 million White Plains Institute for Rehabilitation & Healthcare, White Plains, NY

WPCNR DOWNTOWN UPDATE. From The Congress Companies Peabody, MA September 5, 2017: White Plains Healthcare Properties I, LLC has selected The Congress Companies as Developer and the joint venture Congress/Consigli JV as the Construction Manager for its 110,000 s/f Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility. Design for the facility is by The Architectural Team (TAT), Chelsea, MA.

The $60 million dollar facility consists of 160 beds of Skilled Nursing, including 76 specialized rehabilitation beds, 42 Alzheimer’s secure beds, and 42 long-term care beds, each on specially designed nursing units.

Congress’ strong track record in the Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing sectors includes more than one hundred SNF and AL projects. Over the past 45 years, Congress has completed over 9,000 beds and 5 million square feet of Health Care and Long-Term Care construction throughout the eastern United States. Congress’ recent Senior Living and Health Care projects include a 110-unit Assisted Living facility in Hillsborough, NJ; a 120-bed SNF in Hope, NJ; a 74-unit, 86,000 s/f Assisted Living facility in Easton, MA; a 45-bed, 45,000 s/f Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Windsor, VT; and an 83-bed, 76,000 s/f Assisted Living facility in Ipswich, MA

William Nicholson, CEO of Congress, said, “We are excited to have completed our work with the NY Department of Health, our construction financing, and our work with the City of White Plains for this project. Congress’ unique Design/Build/Turnkey delivery method was perfectly suited for the tenant, EPIC Healthcare. EPIC CEO Lizer Jozefovic and his team are committed to the future of Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing. We are also pleased to continue our relationship and collaboration with TAT, which has been successful for more than three decades and thirty projects.”

Congress/Consigli JV worked with TAT and EPIC to bring the project through preconstruction to the construction phase, providing scheduling, line item budgeting, value engineering, cost estimating, and evaluations of alternative building system options. A groundbreaking ceremony at the site on September 7, 2017 at 11:00AM will celebrate the project‘s commencement of on-site activities.

Headquartered in Peabody, MA, The Congress Companies serves clients in New England, New York, New Jersey, and beyond. To learn more about The Congress Companies, visit: www.congresscompanies.com.