Lecuona reminds White Plains Democrats, request Absentee Ballots Tuesday. Also Announces Salsa Fundraiser

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. From the Lecuona Campaign. September 4, 2017:

First things first, if you need an absentee ballot application, you can request one here. Just fill out the form, mail it by Tuesday, September 5 and you will be sent a ballot. The ballot needs to be postmarked by September 11 or can hand deliver it to your polling place or the Board of Elections on primary day.

There are less than ten days left until the Democratic Primary and as the clock quickly winds down we need your help now more than ever. We have one last fundraiser before the 12th, our Salsa and Fuego event on Wednesday, September 6. One $25 ticket includes a salsa dancing lesson at the event, a glass of wine, and a night of fun.

Purchase tickets here to support my campaign and have a little fun too.

The next night, Thursday, September 7 is the League of Women Voters debate. It will be held at Rochambeau School’s Auditorium at 228 Fisher Avenue. It begins at 7pm. I hope you can join.

I want to share so many new ideas I have for White Plains such as:

A new comprehensive plan for White Plains that encompasses sustainable economic development in all of our city’s neighborhoods. New legislation regarding transparency and good governance in city government. Community benefit agreements that include 10% affordable housing citywide.

If you support these ideas, donate to my campaign today.

As I talk to voters all around this city I hear their frustration but I believe we can build a better White Plains together. It won’t happen without your help and a lot of hard work. We’ve already reached out to thousands of voters. There are just a few days left to make the commitment to vote and encourage others to do so.

Sign up here to volunteer today.

Looking forward to seeing you at one of the events this week and on Tuesday, September 12 for the Democratic Primary.

Sincerely,

Milagros