LOCAL SEIU ISSUES STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S DACA POLICY

WPCNR LABOR LAW. From Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union.Labor Day, September 4, 2017:

The following statement is attributable to Hector Figueroa, President of 32BJ SEIU:

“Ending DACA would fly in the face of American values and further divide our nation. The young men and women helped by DACA have contributed greatly to this country and are among the finest and best our country can offer. Dreamers go on to serve in our military, contribute significantly to the economy, attend our schools and churches, and are part of our communities. Ending DACA would be an act of expulsion that reaches levels of medieval cruelty. Not only would ending DACA jeopardize the lives of 800,000 Dreamers, it is out of step with the vast majority of Americans who support extending the program.

Congress still has opportunity to give peace of mind to million young Americans and pass a clean bill. On September 5, we will join thousands of allies who are mobilizing across the nation to defend DACA.”

DACA NO ESTÁ ACABADO, PERO INFORMES SEÑALAN QUE PUEDE IR EN DIRECCIÓN INCORRECTA

La siguiente declaración es atribuible a Héctor Figueroa, Presidente de 32BJ SEIU:

”Finalizar el DACA volaría frente a los valores estadounidenses y dividirá aún más a nuestra nación. Los jóvenes y mujeres ayudados por DACA han contribuido en gran medida a este país y están entre los mejores y mejores que nuestro país puede ofrecer. Los soñadores pasan a servir en nuestras fuerzas armadas, contribuyen significativamente a la economía, asisten a nuestras escuelas e iglesias, y son parte de nuestras comunidades. La finalización de DACA sería, histórica y factualmente, un acto de expulsión que alcanza niveles de crueldad medieval. No sólo terminaría DACA sería cruel por poner en peligro la vida de 800.000 soñadores, está contra la gran mayoría de los estadounidenses que apoyan extender DACA.

El Congreso todavía tiene la oportunidad de dar tranquilidad a millones de jóvenes estadounidenses y aprobar una ley limpia. El 5 de septiembre, nos uniremos a miles de aliados que se están movilizando en toda la nación para defender DACA”.