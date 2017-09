WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE LABOR DAY EDITION OF SEPT. 1 ON THE INTERNET NOW

THE SEPTEMBER 1 WHITE PLAINS WEEK

JOHN BAILEY JIM BENEROFE PETER KATZ

on

THE FIRST CAR TO CROSS THE MARIO M CUOMO BRIDGE WESTBOUND

THE DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RUNUP TO SEPTEMBER 12 BEGINS

BROCHURES AND LETTERS POUND THE VOTERS

IS THE TRUMP STRATEGY ENOUGH TO DEFEAT COUNTY EXECUTIVE ASTORINO?

THE FIRST WHITE PLAINS WEEK “SIGN POLL”

THE CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS STATUE

THE WHITE PLAINS SALES TAX RECEIPTS THREE YEAR DECLINE.

A TRUMP IN TEXAS TRUMP THE PRESIDENT REPORT FROM PETER KATZ

INTERVIEW: ROCCO COMMISSO,

CEO OF MEDIACOM CABLE CORPORATION

TALKS ON HOW CABLE IS DEALING WITH PROGRAMMING COMPETITION–FUTURE OF PRICING