Milagros Lecuona Posts Video on YouTube of Her Answers to Questions at August 22 Candidates Forum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95SQgqo2XIY&sns=em

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. From the Lecuona Campaign for Mayor. August 30, 2017:

On August 22 a Candidates Forum introducing candidates contesting in the September 12 Democratic Primary was held at The Womans Club of White Plains, sponsored by the Rosedale Residential Association, the Gedney Association and the North Street Area Civic Association.

On the Friday before the scheduled debate, the campaign manager for Mayor Tom Roach, Justin Brasch, John Martin, and James Kirkpatrick informed the organizations they would not participate in the forum.

The forum was held anyway with Mayoral challenger Milagros Lecuona, council candidates Allen Goldman, Michael Kraver and Saad Siddiqui facing 4 empty seats.

During the course of the debate Mayor candidate Milagros Lecuona answered a number of questions devised by the leadership of the three sponsoring neighborhood associations.

An edited video was made and it has been posted on YouTube.