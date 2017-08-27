The “No Show” Debate Last Week–Rosedale UPDATE

Hi Neighbors, Below is an update we wanted to share with you with regards to the democratic Primary Candidates’ Forum that we hosted with North Street Area Civic Association and Gedney Association @ the Woman’s club of White plains. We had an excellent turnout Tuesday, August 22, for the Democratic Primary Candidates’ Forum co-sponsored by the three southside associations. We were all disappointed that the Mayor and his team did not show up to present their position and views regarding the following major issues effecting the south side. -Fire Protection -Encroaching Institutional Uses in Residentially zoned neighborhoods - Traffic Issues - Infrastructure Capacity - Ad-Hoc Zoning of many new projects not conforming with existing zoning (est. 5000 new apartments being built in downtown area,) - Retail instability, School Capacity -Transit District Plan -Update of Comprehensive Plan The late notification from the Mayor’s Team not being able to attend the event made it not possible to re-schedule to accommodate all the parties. Local media did not cover the event The following are important dates to mark on your calendar: Rosedale Residential Association Executive board/Town Hall meeting | Wed, Sept 6 @ 7:30pm | Educational House @ 5 Homeside lane Democratic Primary debate, hosted by the League of Women Voters | Thur, Sep 7 @ 7:00pm | Rochambeau School (Only debate scheduled prior to primary) The Democratic Primary will be held on Tues, September 12.