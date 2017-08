MORE REAL NEWS THAN REAL NEWS IS

WHITE PLAINS WEEK

THE AUGUST 26 PROGRAM

ON THE INTERNET NOW

wpweek for 8-25 has been posted the youtube link is

the whiteplainsweek.com link is

JOHN BAILEY

JIM BENEROFE

PETER KATZ ON

VIDEO COVERAGE OF MARIO CUOMO BRIDGE OPENING

WINBROOK LAWSUIT SHOCKER OF THE WEEK

LARGEST ADVANCE IN WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS 8TH GRADE ENGLISH SCORES IN A DECADE

PLUS

NITA LOWEY DRAWS BUDGET LINE

JERRY LEWIS VIDEO

DICK GREGORY COMMENTARY

THE ASTORINO-BORGIA DUSTUP

THE DEBATE WHERE THE CANDIDATES WERE NO SHOWS

AND TRUMP THE PRESIDENT