Lecouna Campaign and Running Mates Await Possible Appeal of Judge’s Ruling on Lecuona Ticket signatures

More than 500 signatures from White Plains Democrats were reinstated when Judge Lawrence Ecker allowed for “WP” to be accepted in place of “White Plains.”

To read the decision click: The decision reads, “…there should be no bar to the consideration of these signatures. There is only one city involved in this election, namely White Plains, and only one city that the abbreviation “W.P.” can represent in Westchester County, namely White Plains.”

Christine Senteno, a spokesperson for the Lecuona campaign told WPCNR, the Lecuona campaign has not been served with a notice of appeal of Judge Ecker’s ruling from plaintiffs, Willa Swiller, Steven Walfish, Thomas Roach, John Martin, John Kirkpatrick and Justin Brasch. Senteno said given the time constraints going up against a September 12 primary date, the campaign should know in a few days.

“We won! The Board of Elections said so. The judge said so and Milagros’ supporters say so. I worked hard walking door-to-door, standing in front of local stores, so I could collect pages of petition signatures and it feels good to know that White Plains voters will have a choice come the September 12 primaries,” said Ellen Berger, longtime White Plains resident, and Lecuona supporter.

“Of course, we are pleased with the outcome of this case because now those voters whose voices were in jeopardy of being silenced will now be heard. It is a relief that we can finally focus on engaging White Plains voters instead of isolating them with legal battles,” said candidate Lecuona.

“There is no doubt innocent mistakes were made in the way we gathered our petitions. Changes have been made so we can run an effective and efficient campaign. So many volunteers worked very hard to ensure that I was able to get on the ballot and their efforts will not be in vain. I want to thank them for their support and those who signed my petitions for their support,” Lecuona further explained.

The record reads “…the Court determines that plaintiff have failed to establish, by clear and convincing evidence, that respondents’ designating petitions were permeated with fraud…On the facts adduced at the hearing, the Court finds there was no danger of fraud or confusion either to the Board or to the voters.”

“This legal battle was an attempt to keep anyone who challenged the current power structure from speaking out. It is a shame the party bosses are so intimidated by opposing opinions that they will go through such extremes to shut down their own voters, many of whom are women and people of color. That and the FASNY issue are why I am shopping for a new mayor this election cycle,” said Yvonne Gumowitz.

The White Plains Democratic primary will be held September 12.

If Judge Ecker’s ruling stands Lecuona will run for Mayor; her running mates Alan Goldman, Michael Kraver and Saad Siddiqui will run against Martin, Kirkpatrick and Brasch for Common Council.