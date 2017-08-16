Playland Attendance Through July 23, Down 22%

WPCNR PLAYLAND TOMORROW. By John F. Bailey. August 16, 2017:

Despite a sizzling July, Playland attendance through July 23 is down 14,785 from last year, or the equivalent of two big holiday weekend perfect days when about 8,000 usually come to the park, so the 22% decline could be easily made up with some big August weekends and the Labor Day weekend.

The revenue in the park is down $300,000, $5,035,345 was generated through July 23 of 2016; $4,742,020 through July 23, 2017.

The figures this year show of the 246,198 admissions through July 23, 80,910 or 32% were not residents from Westchester. Of that 80,910, 50,815 paid $30 to ride all day (plus parking) and 20,295 were spetator admissions.

Of the 246,198 admissions, 107,176 lived in Westchester County, that’s 43%. There were 66,964 residents who paid Ride All Day admissions, 12,144 who paid Junior admissions and 28,068 Spectator Admissions. Over 48,000 resident admissions chose to spectate and not ride.

Season Pass admissions, $80 resident, $90 non-resident,$35 spectator, promo season pass totaled 4,385. Group Riders at $20 numbered 34,500 and generated $690,000 in revenue.

Biggest Day was July 4 when 16,596 attended the park on a Tuesday. Next top draw was 13,687 on Memorial Day.

In 10 Saturday attendances, the average has been 5,881.

The 10 Sundays have done better than Saturdays. The average Sunday attendance is 6,943 on total attendance of 69,333.

The Beach and Pool attendance has attracted 36,726, down 23% from 2016′s 47,119 (through July 24, 2016.)

Figures provided by the Westchester County Board of Legislators.