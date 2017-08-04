Senator George Latimer Retains the Independence Party Line November

Sen. George Latimer (D-Rye) defeated an attempt by incumbent Rob Astorino to deny Latimer the Independence Party ballot line in court yesterday. Latimer was endorsed by the Independence Party earlier this year; he garnered over 1,400 signatures from registered party members, and is now assured of competing on more ballot lines in the November election than any previous Democratic nominee for County Executive, with five lines possible - the Democratic, Working Families, Independence, Women’s Equality, and Reform Parties.