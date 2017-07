WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. BULLETIN. JULY 28, 2017:

Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona, Republican candidate for Mayor, and now contending a Democratic Party to her petitions and those of her running mates challenging incumbent Mayor Tom Roach and the Democratic selected slate in the September 12 Democratic Primary is going to court on Tuesday, the first of August on the challenge by the City Democratic Committee confronting her on the validity of her petitions.