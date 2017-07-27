State also Sues Validity of Lecuona’s Signatures. Effort to Deny Lecuona position on Democrat Primary Line Intensifies Apparently

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. By John F. Bailey. July 27, 2017:

Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona Challenger of White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach for the Democratic nomination for Mayor told WPCNR that in addition to the Democratic City Committee challenge of the validity of her 2,700 signatures she acquired to qualifty for the September 12 Democratic Primary to wrest the Democratic Party Nomination from incumbent and nominee Mayor Thomas Roach, her battle just got more complicated.

Westchester County Board of Elections Commissioners Democrat Reginald Lafayette and Republican Doug Colety have been sued by the state also challenging the Lecuona effort. Details of the suit are being sought.

Lecuona described the new suit as an additional effort to keep her off the September 12 primary ballot.

She said the dispute over her petions is a long way from being resolved with this additional suit being enjoined.