“A BUNCH OF BOXES”–DOWNTOWNER QUESTIONS DESIGN OF “THE COLLECTION” AT WHITE PLAINS WESTCHESTER AVENUE GATEWAY

WPCNR LETTER TICKER. July 27, 2017:

The artist’s rendering of a future mixed-use development “The Collection,” (editor: Shown above) which requires zoning changes, looks like a bunch of boxes crammed into the Westchester Avenue, White Plains site.

If this is the way it looks from Westchester Avenue, how will the development function and look from Franklin Avenue, an already crowded 2-lane street beginning on a low-visibility hill at Westchester Avenue and ending on a curve only 1 block away at Amherst Place—where Eastview School property begins?

Where is The Collection’s open green space accessible from both Franklin and Westchester Avenues?

Where is the location of the 2 promised, safe pedestrian walkways, for walkers from Franklin Avenue through to Westchester Avenue, and vice versa?

How many active driveways will pedestrians have to cross? This is an area where people walk to work, to shopping, and to mass transit.

How will vehicles, large and small, access the various project entrances?

Some large flatbed delivery trucks cannot turn into the corner of Main St. and City Place, to access the relatively new City Center. How will this be handled at The Collection?

And, where will the snow storage, garbage storage, sitting areas, and dog walks be? Where will the moving vans be accommodated?

To voice your concern, please attend the public hearing about The Collection on Monday August 7 in the White Plains Common Council chambers. Call the City Clerk in advance at 914 422-1227 to verify the time.

Renee Marks-Cohen