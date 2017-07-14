MASTER PLAN FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT HEARING JULY 27

PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED ON DRAFT MASTER PLAN
FOR THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT
A public hearing on the Westchester County Airport’s draft master plan will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. in the Little Theater at the Westchester County Center.
The public hearing will include a presentation of the draft master plan and an opportunity for attendees to comment on the draft plan.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and there will be free parking at the County Center parking lot.
WHERE: Westchester County Center
Little Theater
198 Central Ave, White Plains
WHEN: Thursday, July 27
7 p.m. – 9 p.m.