MASTER PLAN FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT HEARING JULY 27

PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED ON DRAFT MASTER PLAN

FOR THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT

A public hearing on the Westchester County Airport’s draft master plan will be held on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. in the Little Theater at the Westchester County Center.

The public hearing will include a presentation of the draft master plan and an opportunity for attendees to comment on the draft plan.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and there will be free parking at the County Center parking lot.

WHERE: Westchester County Center

Little Theater

198 Central Ave, White Plains

WHEN: Thursday, July 27

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.