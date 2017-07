WHITE PLAINS WEEK THE FRIDAY EVENING PROGRAM OF JULY 14 NOW ON THE INTERNET

THE NEW FRIDAY NIGHT JULY 14 EDITION TELECAST OF WHITE PLAINS WEEK WAS NOT SHOWN ON LOCAL TELEVISION FRIDAY NIGHT DUE TO A PROGRAMMING ERROR. YOU MAY SEE THE PROGRAM ON YOUTUBE RIGHT NOW AT THESE LINKS

The YouTube link is

the whiteplainsweek.com link is

PETER KATZ JOHN BAILEY JIM BENEROFE

ON

THE PETITIONS ROLL IN.

RIDGEWAY PROPERTY “LAKE” TURNS TO YELLOW SCUM.

THE SILVER EFFECT

AMELIA EARHART PHOTOGRAPH “PROOF” OF SURVIVAL ISN’T

CANCER TREATMENT BREAKTHROUGH

22 NEW YORK AVENUE

AND MORE..

SEE IT

ON THE INTERNET ALL OVER THE WORLD NOW

The YouTube link is

the whiteplainsweek.com link is