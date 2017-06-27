If Senate Bill Passes, NY Forced to Raise Property Taxes–GOVERNOR

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. July 27, 2017:

“The Congressional Budget Office score of the Senate health care bill confirms what we already knew. Republicans in the Senate are choosing to put millionaires over the middle class, cutting taxes for the rich at the expense of the health care of millions of Americans. This bill will leave 22 million more Americans without health care coverage, including 15 million more Americans by next year alone.

“Just like the House bill, this legislation is a death trap for New Yorkers. The Senate bill will jeopardize health care coverage for millions of New Yorkers, raise premiums on the poor and the elderly, and eliminate more than $7 billion for New York’s health care system, including life-saving funding for the fight against the opioid crisis. It also specifically targets New York, threatening to withhold federal tax credits for New Yorkers because of our support for women’s reproductive rights.

“And by including the reckless Faso-Collins amendment, this bill will force every resident of this state to pay a “Faso-Collins Federal Tax” added onto local property taxes to make up the $2.3 billion shortfall created by their proposal.

“Earlier today, I called on our Congressional delegation to do everything within their means to protect this state. With the CBO report confirming the intolerable consequences of this bill, I call on all New Yorkers to make their voices heard and join me in opposing this terrible legislation.”