LECUONA REFLECTS ON FATHER’S DAY

John,

Jim Valvano once said, “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” This quote embodies what my father meant to me.

My father Luis Lecuona died over 22 years ago. Even though he is no longer here, I know I am making him proud living my American dream, just like he would want me to do. His love and support has played an incredible role in making me the person I am today. Yo amo a mi padre.

Today we reflect on one of our greatest teachers in life, our fathers. Please take the time to thank your father or a father you know for all their hard work.

Sincerely,

Milagros