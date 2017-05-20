Governor Cuomo Signs Bill Starting Spending of $20 Billion for Affordable Housing Statewide

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Thursday launched a landmark $20 billion, five-year plan to combat homelessness and advance the construction of affordable housing in New York State.

The action plan is made possible by the release of $2.5 billion in capital funding delivered in the FY 2018 Budget which will create and preserve more than 110,000 units of affordable and 6,000 units of supportive housing over the next five years. This marks the largest investment in the creation and preservation of affordable housing and efforts to end homelessness in the history of New York.

“This legislation is a major step forward for New York as we strengthen our efforts to combat homelessness and expand access to quality, affordable housing for our most vulnerable men, women and children,” Governor Cuomo said. ”By making significant investments in rehabilitating, preserving and constructing safe and affordable housing, we will open doors for low-income residents and support hard-working New Yorkers in every region of the state.”