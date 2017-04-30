White Plains Pavilion Project Underway

Demolition has begun at the White Plains Pavilion, located at 60 South Broadway. Re-development of the property will include two 24-story residential towers with 707 rental apartments, 43 of which will be dedicated as affordable under the City’s Affordable Housing Program.

The $275 million project at the site of the now-vacant Westchester Pavilion will also include 93,840 sq. ft. of commercial space, 77,340 sq. ft. of retail and 1

6,500 sq. ft. of restaurant space with six outdoor dining areas. The pr

oject will enliven the South Broadway

and Maple Avenue streetscapes and create an inviting pedestrian environment with a linear park and grade level access to retail.