News from the City of White Plains May 2017
Leaf Blowers – Helpful … but Noisy.
Do You Know When to Use Yours?
The City of White Plains leaf blower ordinance is geared toward reducing loud, unnecessary and unwanted noise in our neighborhoods.
These gasoline powered blowers are only allowed during the Spring and Fall clean-up seasons. Check here for the specific dates and hours these blowers may be used.
Be Part of the Inaugural White Plains Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk to Honor Fallen Soldiers
The City of White Plains in conjunction with the White Plains BID will host a 5K Run/Walk on Memorial Day, May 29th, to commemorate those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Join as a walker, runner, marcher or spectator to honor our Fallen Soldiers.
A charitable donation will be made to the Veterans Administration Hudson Valley Health Care System-Montrose Campus. The day starts with a moment of silence and the playing of the National Anthem in front of City Hall at the start line at 8:10 am.
Sponsors include Dannon, Orangetheory Fitness, Westchester Road Runner, White Plains YMCA and Whole Foods Market. Learn more and register.
White Plains Pavilion Project Underway
Demolition has begun at the White Plains Pavilion, located at 60 South Broadway. Re-development of the property will include two 24-story residential towers with 707 rental apartments, 43 of which will be dedicated as affordable under the City’s Affordable Housing Program.
The $275 million project at the site of the now-vacant Westchester Pavilion will also include 93,840 sq. ft. of commercial space, 77,340 sq. ft. of retail and 1
6,500 sq. ft. of restaurant space with six outdoor dining areas. The pr
oject will enliven the South Broadway
and Maple Avenue streetscapes and create an inviting pedestrian environment with a linear park and grade level access to retail.
The project will also include a four level internal parking structure containing 1,036 spaces, 714 spaces dedicated for residents and 322 for retail and restaurant patrons. Construction will begin immediately following completion of demolition.
Did You Know? — You can get the latest on proposed and approved projects in White Plains by clicking here.
Summer Jobs Available for White Plains Teens
Summer employment applications for year-round White Plains residents ages 14-21 are now available through the White Plains Youth Bureau’s Youth Employment Services office.
Check here for complete employment information and to apply by the May 25th deadline.
Give These New Stores in White Plains a Try
Over the past year many new stores have opened in downtown White Plains. Support all the small businesses in White Plains, including these new establishments.