White Plains Outdoor Arts Festival Requests Your Help to Fund 2017 Scholarhips

WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. From the White Plains Outdoor Arts Festival. April 26, 2017:

Residents should be receiving a letter in the mail, inviting them to support the White Plains Outdoor Art Festival to fund their 2017 White Plains High School student Arts Scholarships. The Festival has awarded $135,000 in Scholarships to deserving young WPHS artists-to-be over the last ten years.

The scholarhips are funded from the revenue from the Arts Festival fees (the street Arts Festival displays presented every year, rain or shine on Main Street) and donations from “Friends of the WPOAF” and corporate sponsors.

Donations are tax-deductible and every cent of your donation will go directly to support a young White Plains student artist in his or her education.

Watch for the letter. It contains a special message from a past scholarship winner who now works locally, who tells how much these WPOAF Art Scholarships help artists achieve their dreams.

The Scholarship goal this year is $15,000. Contact the arts festival at info@whiteplainsoutdoorartsfestival.com and read about the festival at www.whiteplainsoutdoorartsfestival.com