State Senator George Latimer Gathers More Endorsements Ahead of County Democrats Convention May 10

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. From State Senator George Latimer. April 26, 2017:

George Latimer, Democratic candidate for Westchester County Executive, continues to consolidate his support among local party organizations across the county with the endorsement this week of the Bedford and Scarsdale Democratic Committees.

This brings to seven the total number of local committees backing Latimer, and comes just one week after Latimer unveiled a broad coalition of supporters in town and city governments in every corner of the county.

“It’s an honor to have the support of the Bedford and Scarsdale Democratic Committees,” said Senator George Latimer. “These latest endorsements prove that our campaign is resonating with communities all across Westchester. The current leadership in this county has ignored Bedford, Scarsdale and countless other towns for far too long, and I look forward to being their voice as our next County Executive.”

The endorsement by the Scarsdale and Bedford Democratic Committees are the latest local party organizations to come out in support of Senator Latimer’s bid to oust incumbent Republican County Executive Rob Astorino.

They come on the heels of earlier endorsements by the Democratic committees of Harrison, Rye Town, North Castle, Mamaroneck Town, and Rye City. Most recently, the Latimer campaign released a major coalition of local elected official supporters from every corner of the county. These latest developments in the race continue to build Latimer’s momentum going into the Democratic convention next month.