LATIMER ANNOUNCES BROAD COALITION OF SUPPORT FOR COUNTY EXECUTIVE NOMINATION

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. From NY State Senator George Latimer. April 20, 2017:

George Latimer, Democratic candidate for Westchester County Executive, received the addition this week of two dozen new endorsements from local elected officials and Democratic Party leaders. This latest announcement comes on the heels of other recent major endorsements and further builds the State Senator’s momentum going into the May 10th Democratic convention.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of so many friends and colleagues from across the county,” said Senator Latimer. “I’ve worked with so many of these great public servants in my capacity as State Senator, partnering with them on our shared goal of improving life for all Westchester families. I look forward to continuing our strong partnership as the next County Executive.”

“As Town Supervisor of Bedford I have worked closely and formed partnerships with elected officials on both sides of the aisle to help benefit our residents and businesses. George Latimer brings decades of knowledge and experience and a keen and thorough understanding of government. He knows how to get things done. He thoroughly understands what Bedford and Westchester needs. His responsiveness is quick, intelligent and effective. With impeccable integrity, George is guided by a firm moral compass. I am proud to support him for County Executive,” said Chris Burdick, Bedford Town Supervisor

“I am proud to support George Latimer for Westchester County Executive. George has a real track record of making sure working families and young people entering the workforce have safe, decent homes they can afford. With costs of living going up and rents skyrocketing, I look forward to working with George to keep Ossining affordable and accessible for everyone,” said Manuel Quesada, Ossining Village Trustee.

“George Latimer has constantly shown the work ethic, integrity, and compassion for all people that is vital to being an effective public servant. These are all characteristics that the people in the City of Peekskill and Westchester County deserve to have in their leaders. That is why I am proud to endorse George Latimer for County Executive,” said Kathleen Talbot Peekskill City Councilwoman.

This latest round of endorsements comes shortly after Latimer picked up the support of five Democratic Committees in Rye City, Rye Town, Harrison, Mamaroneck, and North Castle. With these, Latimer continues to build his early, strong coalition going into the May 10th Democratic convention, and further cement his appeal against Republican incumbent Rob Astorino.

The full list of the endorsers are as follows:

Tom Murphy, Mamaroneck Town Councilman

Barry Fertel, New Rochelle City Councilman

Barry Reiter. North Castle Town Councilman

John Martin, White Plains City Councilman

Dr. Chris DiGiorgio, Chair, Tuckahoe Village Democratic Committee

Emily Hurd, Rye City Councilwoman

Chris Burdick, Bedford Town Supervisor

Nancy Seligson, Mamaroneck Town Supervisor

Abby Katz, Mamaroneck Town Councilwoman

Ernie Odierna, Mamaroneck Town Councilman

Jaine Elkind Eney, Mamaroneck Town Councilwoman

Carol Miller, Larchmont Village Trustee

Peter Fanelli, Larchmont Village Trustee

Malcolm Frouman, Larchmont Village Trustee

Dan Brakewood, Port Chester Village Trustee

Danielle Taggar-Epstein, Rye City Councilwoman

Lorraine Walsh, Larchmont Village Mayor

Karen Schleimer, Mt. Kisco Village Trustee

Tom Nardi Rye Town Councilman

Leon Potok Mamaroneck Village Trustee

Dr. Peter Hoffman, Chair, Pelham Manor Democratic Committee

Luis Marino, Port Chester Village Trustee

Betsy Harding, Chair, Bronxville Democratic Committee

Manny Quesada, Ossining Village Trustee

Drew Claxton, Peekskill City Councilwoman

Victor Tafur, Mamaroneck Village Trustee

Kathleen Talbot, Peekskill City Councilwoman