SEIU: ICE AUTHORITIES SHOULD NOT ARREST UNDOCUMENTED CRIME VICTIMS

From Local 32BJ Service Employees International Union, Hartford, Connecticut. April 5, 2017:

The following statement can be attributed to Hector Figueroa President of 32BJ SEIU in response to the federal government efforts to detain undocumented immigrants:

“Arresting undocumented immigrant victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes not only undermines much needed trust between immigrant communities and the police, but it will also potentially end a practice that has been proven to help make our country safer for all. Once again, the Trump administration is creating a dangerous environment where people are not going to feel safe, no matter their status.”

With more than 163,000 members, including 4,000 in the Hudson Valley, 32BJ SEIU is the largest property service workers union in the country.

SPANISH:

“El arresto de inmigrantes indocumentados víctimas de violencia doméstica, agresión sexual y otros crímenes no sólo socava la confianza necesaria entre las comunidades de inmigrantes y la policía, sino que también podría poner fin a una práctica que ha demostrado ser efectiva en ayudar a nuestro país a ser más seguro para todos. La administración Trump está creando un ambiente peligroso donde la gente no se va a sentir segura, no importa su estatus.”

Con más de 163,000 miembros, incluyendo 4,000 en el Hudson Valley, 32BJ SEIU es el sindicato mas grande de trabajadores del servicio de propiedad en el país.