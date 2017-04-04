Health Department Says: Low Water Pressure Problem in Sound Shore, Yonkers, Mount Vernon This Morning Resolved. Water Safe to Drink.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Health.April 4, 2017:

Residents in Yonkers, Mount Vernon, Scarsdale, Larchmont and the Town and Village of Mamaroneck may have experienced low or no water pressure this morning. The issue has now been resolved and the water remains safe to use. The issue began at approximately 6:00 a.m. and water pressure should be fully restored to all residents by 10:30 a.m. Residents in these areas may experience discolored/brown water due to the disturbance. The water is safe to use and anyone with discolored water should run the faucet until it becomes clear before use.

Editor’s Note: White Plains Department of Public Works Reports the city was unaffected by the water problem which apparently according to reports was with a key valve in the New York City Water System.

-30-