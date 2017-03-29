OPT OUT RATE OF WHITE PLAINS STUDENTS ON ENGLISH LANGUAGE ASSESSMENTS: 16%–UP FROM 13% ONE YEAR AGO. 26.5% of 7th and 8TH GRADE STUDENTS DO NOT TAKE THE TEST

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains City School District. March 29, 2017:

A total of 520 of 3,256 Students in Grades 3 to 8 in the White Plains City Schools “opted-out” of the New York State English Language Assessment Tests Tuesday, a total of 16%.

This is an increase of 3% from a year ago. Michele Schoenfeld, Clerk to the Board of Education said the increase was attributed to a large group of 8th grade students deciding among themselves “to convince their parents to let them opt-out of the test.”

A total of 205 Eighth graders of 542 in the 8th grade at the Highlands Middle School (38%) opted out according to district statistics.

In 7th Grade, 91 of 575 students in Highlands “opted out” (16%). (Highlands teaches all 7th and 8th graders in White Plains, while Eastview School instructs all 6th graders.

In the 6th Grade at Eastview School, known as the “Prepartory Academy,” that transitions 6th graders to the Middle School routine in 7th grade, 79 of 489 6th graders opted out (16%).

Between the 7th and 8th grades, the critical preparation time for getting into the academic rigor of high school, 296 of 1,117 8th graders taking the ELA TEST opted out–a total of 26.5%.

In the elementary schools, 3rd to fifth, the opt out rate was 9% in grades 3 to 5.

Some elementary schools opted out hire than others George Washington students were opted out by parents at a rate of 14%; Church Street Elementary,10%. Mamaroneck Avenue School, 8%; Post Road School, 6%, and Ridgeway School, 5%

An ethnic breakdown of those who opted was not yet available.