Carol Van Scoyoc, Chief Deputy Corporation Counsel for the City of White Plains for 22 Years Passes Away

WPCNR MILESTONES. From McMahon-Lyon and Hartnett Funeral Home. February 16, 2017:

Carol Lynn Van Scoyoc, of White Plains, NY, passed away February 12, 2017. She was 56. Carol was born February 16, 1960 in Englewood, NJ to Elaine H. Pasqua and the late William E. Van Scoyoc.

For the past 22 years, from April 1995 to the present, Carol served as the Chief Deputy Corporation Counsel for the City of White Plains. She received the Above the Bar Award in 2011 for Outstanding Public Service Attorney. She served as past president of the Westchester Bar Association, and she served as an Executive Committee member of Municipal Law Section of the New York State Bar Association.

Devoted daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend, Carol had two passions in her life, love of family and the law. Her professional acumen and excellence were only surpassed by her dedication and kindness to all people.

Besides her mother, Elaine, Carol is survived by her brother, William F. Van Scoyoc, and her sister, Susan J. McDonald. She is also the loving aunt to Melissa McDonald, James McDonald, Morgan Van Scoyoc and John McDonald.

In lieu of flowers please send donation to either Pace Law School, Pace University – Gift Processing Center P.O. Box 419268 Boston, MA 02241-9268 www.Pace.edu/givetopacelaw or Westchester County BAR Foundation c/o WCBA 1 N. Broadway, White Plains, NY 10601

Visiting hours are Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm and Friday 4-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 10 am at St. Eugene’s Church Yonkers, NY. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.