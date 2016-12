COUNCILWOMAN MILAGROS LECUONA ANALYZES TRANSIT STRATEGIC PLAN, NOTES CURRENT FASNY SITUATION ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD ON THE INTERNET NOW ON YOUTUBE AND whiteplainsweek.com

JOHN BAILEY AND PETER KATZ INTERVIEW

WHITE PLAINS COUNCILWOMAN MILAGROS LECUONA

LICENSED PLANNER IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES

ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

“THE PROGRAM WHERE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY…HAVE THEIR SAY”

WESTCHESTER COUNTY’S MOST RELEVANT INTERVIEW PROGRAM

HER IMPRESSIONS OF THE TRANSIT DISTRICT STRATEGIC PLAN

HER UPDATE ON THE FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK REVISED SITE PLAN

HER PLAN FOR BALDWIN FARMS

AND MORE



see her now on YOUTUBE

OR

www.whiteplainsweek.com

See the program Thursday ON Television at 8 PM ON VERIZON FIOS CHANNEL 45 ALL OVER WESTCHESTER COUNTY

AND ON ALTICE CABLEVISION CHANNEL 76 IN WHITE PLAINS