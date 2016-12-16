FIRST WIND PROPERTY AUCTIONED BY DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR

WPCNR POWER NEWS. From Environment NY. December 16, 2016:

Today, Statoil Wind LLC won an auction held by the U.S. Department of Interior for the New York Wind Energy Area. The New York Wind Energy Area is 79,350 acres. Heather Leibowitz, Director of Environment New York, issued the following statement in response:

“The Empire State has a great opportunity to be a national leader in tackling climate change and developing offshore wind. The successful lease sale of New York’s first Wind Energy Area is a great step forward to tapping into this tremendous clean, pollution-free resource. We look forward to continuing to work with local, state and national officials to bring offshore wind to New York.”