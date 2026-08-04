AUGUST 4 — TAME E-BIKES

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WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER August 4, 2026

SAFETY SUGGESTIONS WANTED- E BIKES AND E SCOOTERS ON COUNTY BIKE PATHS ARE DANGEROUS

NYC is planning to address this issue. Why not Westchester?

Fatalities and serious injuries caused by e bikes/e scooters—what should lawmakers do?

On Sunday I cycled on the Bronx River Parkway bike path to the Kensico Dam to attend the Indian cultural festival. During my bike ride a number of e bikes and e scooters passed me -riding very fast. Didn’t hear them (e- vehicles are quiet) and if I had moved my bicycle a little to the left I could have been hit.

Same thing happened a week earlier when I cycled on the South County trail -Elmsford to Hastings. There is a significant increase in e bikes and e scooters using bike paths, often traveling at speeds faster than traditional bicycles.

With recent fatal crashes and serious making headlines around NY, what additional steps should NYS, Westchester and local governments take to improve safety?

I’d like to ask fellow cyclists and pedestrians who use the county paths (South & North County Trail, Bronx River Path) to reflect on this problem and to recommend a combination of education, infrastructure and enforcement initiatives.

Should some e bikes and e scooters be registered? Should there be speed limits on bike paths, mandatory safety training, stricter enforcement against reckless riding or other measures? Should the county place signs along the path advising cyclists/pedestrians of existing laws? I’d be interested in hearing residents ideas how we can make our paths safer for everyone.

Please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor