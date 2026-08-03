AUGUST 3 — THERE IS MORE TIME, BROTHER! WHITE PLAINS EXTENDS GRACE PERIOD ON PARKING TIMES TO 12 MINUTES

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The City of White Plains extended the grace period on parking times from 6 to 12 minutes Monday

The City of White Plains Department of Parking & Traffic has doubled the grace period for parking from six minutes to 12 minutes at all municipal parking locations, effective immediately.

The extended time gives drivers more flexibility when appointments run long or holdups occur. White Plains officials recognize that every minute counts, whether finishing a meal, running errands, or simply returning to the car. This reprieve provides extra time and peace of mind without incurring additional cost.

Once the parking session expires, a 12-minute grace period begins. Parking enforcement officers can see that a car is within the grace period and cannot issue a ticket until the full 12 minutes have elapsed.

The new policy applies to on-street meters, eight municipal garages and 23 surface lots, totaling more than 13,000 spaces in White Plains.

“Our residents and visitors often experience unexpected delays,” said Mayor Justin Brasch. “We heard these concerns and want to make parking in our city easier for all. This 12-minute grace period will ease some of the pressure and cost of parking.”

With this extension, White Plains continues to lead the way as one of the few municipalities in Westchester to grant a grace period. The city now has one of the longest grace periods in the region. It applies regardless of whether parking is paid by the Park White Plains app, at a pay station, or coins at the meter.

Time-limited spaces are included as well. For example, a driver who pays for a maximum one-hour stay will have an additional 12 minutes past the hour before a ticket can be issued. All parking is entitled to the same grace period when time expires.

White Plains Parking Restrictions: Parking garages and surface lots require payment at all times on all days. On-street meters require payment Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the downtown area, and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. beyond downtown. More information can be found at www.whiteplainsny.gov/332/Metered-Parking.

Park White Plains App: Every municipal parking space is incorporated into Park White Plains. Drivers can start, extend, and manage parking sessions without returning to their vehicle.

1. Download Park White Plains for iOS or Android or go to www.parkwhiteplains.com.

Create an account with your mobile phone number or email address. Park where you see Park White Plains signs. Enter your zone and pay for from your phone. Receive alerts to extend your parking. Access and email receipt history directly from the app.

Pay Stations: Pay stations are located in lots and garages and will accept coins, bills, MasterCard and VISA. Machines dispense change and receipts.

Meter Parking: On-street meters take nickels, dimes and quarters. Most metered spaces have a one-hour limit, but restrictions can vary throughout town. Always read posted signage.

For more information, please call Parking Violations at 914.422.6135