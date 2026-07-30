JULY 30– GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES NEW GUN SAFETY ACTIONS TO PROTECT NY-ERS FROM FEDERAL REGULATION ROLLBACKS

Hits: 11

Prioritizes State Police Inspections of Firearms Dealers Linked to Crime

Expands the Scope of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns

Inros Legislative Actions that Would Require the In-Person Sale of Firearms

Launches Public Awareness Campaign Targeting Gun Dealers to Remind Them of New York State Laws

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced actions in response to the Trump Administration’s proposed rollbacks that would make sweeping and dangerous changes to federal firearms regulations.

Earlier this year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced changes to more than 30 rules that will make it easier for dangerous individuals to obtain firearms and harder to hold bad actors in the firearms industry accountable. In response, New York State is taking action by increasing enforcement and education and exploring legislative changes that will blunt the effect of many of these changes and preserve public safety.

“Time and time again, we see the Trump Administration concede to the gun lobby, and these rollbacks are yet another giveaway that will have devastating and dangerous effects across the country,” Governor Hochul said.

“While the federal government paves the way for increased firearm trafficking and putting guns in the hands of those who should not have them, New York State is taking action to blunt their efforts by bolstering our nation-leading gun laws and committing to closing the loopholes that put lives in jeopardy.”

Firearm dealers operating in New York must obtain licensure at the federal and state levels, but action against licensees happens almost exclusively at the federal level.

The ATF’s proposed rollbacks are a clear abdication of their responsibility to hold bad actors accountable and keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals, requiring states to increase their enforcement against bad actors.

Governor Hochul announced the following actions alongside the New York State Police and members of New York’s gun safety coalition, including representatives from Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, Giffords, Brady United and New Yorkers Against Gun Violence:

Immediate Actions

Prioritizing State Police Inspections of all Firearms Dealers who are Linked to Crime Guns

New York will step up oversight and enforcement to ensure that its state-licensed dealers are complying with the rigorous standards imposed by law. NYSP will prioritize onsite inspections of all dealers who are determined to be the source of crime guns and will work with the Office of the Attorney General to increase enforcement on dealers who are repeatedly traced to crime guns when appropriate.

Expanding the Scope of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns

Originally convened by Governor Hochul in 2022, New York’s Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns includes local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. The scope of this Task Force will expand to combine resources, share information, and develop strategies to combat increased public safety threats. Governor Hochul has directed Task Force members to reconvene to develop a coordinated interstate response to the ATF rollbacks and commit to regular information sharing related to crime guns located in one state that were purchased in another state.

Launching a Public Education Campaign Targeted at Firearm Dealers

New York State is launching a public awareness campaign and increased enforcement operation targeted specifically at gun dealers to remind them that many of New York’s strong laws remain in effect notwithstanding the federal regulations and must be followed despite the federal rollbacks. The campaign, which will feature direct mailers and emails to firearm dealers and firearm licensing officials, will focus on ATF rollbacks that state law prevents from having practical effect. This will be developed by the Division of Criminal Justice Services in close coordination with the New York State Police.

Legislative Actions

Requiring the In-Person Sale of Firearms

The ATF rule changes would allow for online sales of firearms. At the start of the next legislative session, Governor Hochul plans on introducing legislation to amend the penal law to require in-person sale of firearms. This law change would align firearm sales with ammunition sales, which are required to be done in-person.

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has committed more than $4 billion to public safety initiatives and doubled funding to combat gun violence in New York communities. Governor Hochul also partnered with 11 other states to intercept weapons along the I-95 corridor, enhance Red Flag Laws to keep guns away from individuals that are a risk to themselves and others, and strengthened New York’s concealed carry laws in response to the Supreme Court’s reckless Bruen decision. As part of the FY 27 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul sustained record-level investments in prevention, intervention and enforcement, including addressing emerging threats as 3-D printed guns and DIY machine guns.