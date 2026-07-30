JULY 30– FALSE BILLS FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS/RENEWALS LATEST CYBER SCAM

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WPCNR SCAMS REPORTER. By John F. Bailey July 30, 2026:

There’s a new sophisticated scam adding to the phone scam epidemic flooding America’s phone lines landlines and cellphones and emails — with real credible documents that look very legitimate. Very intimidating.

The email looks real, with logos account numbers and documentations of a national computer service company billing me for a renewal of a subscription, but if I wanted to cancel I had to call a phone number in 12 hours.

I did not remember it.

So I called to cancel. But when I declared I wanted to, the person answering the phone said it had already been billed and I had to have the money returned from my account. I then spent an hour and a half with him on the phone filling out a cancellation form, to come in 2 separate payments with acccount number, and my social security number.

But I misplaced the decimal point on the first amount which turned the refund into 10 times the amount the first refund payment was to be. But apparently it was not checked for the correct amount. I contacted them back and pointed out the mistake. The man on the end of the line said the money had already been sent, and I had to instruct the bank to return it.

The company representative sent me a copy of my bank account printout logo and everything with the amount sent being credited to my account.

At this time Brenda Starr returned from latest assignment (grocery shopping). She said “How do you keep falling for these things.” She said wait a minute, went to her computer and drew up the account.

There was no deposit reflecting the alleged money reported by the account sheet shown me .

Obviously it was a scam all the way with no money being sent into my account.

As a kicker, as a part of the cancellation the rep said before my decibel point error, as a good will gesture the billing guy said they were sending me a security analysis program which suddenly began to upload.

Brenda said do not talk with them anymore.

I was contacted repeatedly on the cellphone with threats.

My warning: This came upon closer examination a mailing from Turkey.

All those things you are being billed for with cooperation of the authorities and co-opting of official stationary of banks, town offices departments are phony.

In fact a subsidiary of my subscription renewal scam identified the sender of the phantom money to my account was identified with Chase subsidiary. Chase if they did put their name to this fraud, should be very unhappy to have their reputation being exploited in this way.

For that matter the vast business of money transfers by wire through credit cards and I will not name the giant companies that do this–money supporting the ganiffs of the world.

Where is America’s cyber security enforcement?