MARCH 19—-ASSEMBLYMAN BURDICK ON THE CONDITION OF OUR ROADS: REPORT YOUR POTHOLE

Dear Friends, As everyone can see, this winter has been the harshest in over a decade and has taken quite a toll on all our roads. Many of our state roads are now in horrible condition. My staff and I are in regular contact with the regional offices of the NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) to let them know of potholes that our constituents have reported to us, and ones that we have noticed ourselves. To help us address all the many problem areas, please do one or more of the following to report roads in need of repair: Call 1-800-Pothole

Call the DOT residency for your region:

Northern Westchester: (914) 232-3060

Southern Westchester: (914) 592-6557

Email my office at burdickc@nyassembly.gov Also, be aware that at this time of year, only temporary patching (known as cold patch) is available to fill potholes because temperatures haven’t risen enough for the production and use of hot mix asphalt. Hot mix asphalt is more durable and will be used once temperatures allow. Please know that I will continue to press assiduously to get the roads back into decent shape. And that includes pressing to have roads that need repaving included on the DOT’s paving schedule as soon as possible. And yes, it’s about money, so I am working (together with my colleagues) on getting funds into the DOT’s capital budget and then to our Region (Region 8) so we can get work done. I would be grateful if you would contact the Governor’s office to advocate for more funding for our region: Phone: 518-474-8390

Mail: The Honorable Kathy Hochul, Governor of New York State, NYS State Capitol Building, Albany, NY 12224

Online: https://www.governor.ny.gov/content/governor-contact-form Hearing directly from residents can have a real impact.