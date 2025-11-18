NOVEMBER 18– COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS CALLS ON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO SEND SUSPENDED $400 MILLION IN HEAT AID

Hits: 63

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS ISSUES STATEMENT

ON FEDERAL HEATING ASSISTANCE

“I stand with Governor Hochul and Congressman Tonko in urging the Trump Administration to immediately release the $400 million in federal heating assistance that 1.5 million New Yorkers are depending on as we head into the coldest months of the year. No family should have to choose between paying their energy bills and putting food on the table.

“This delay is more than a bureaucratic setback; it is a real threat to the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable residents, including children, seniors, and people with disabilities. It’s time to release these funds and honor the commitment to the people who need this assistance the most.”