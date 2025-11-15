NOVEMBER 15–STATE SENATOR MAYER REJECTS “WESTCHESTER MUNICIPAL CONSORTIUM” PSC CON ED “DEAL”

“The joint proposal now before the Public Service Commission in the ConEdison rate case fails to adequately address the affordability crisis facing my constituents and ratepayers across the company’s service territory. While this proposal is an improvement on ConEd’s original filing, given the depth of the crisis, it does not go far enough for members of our community and I strongly urge the Commission to reject it. “I proudly represent many diverse communities in Westchester County, most of which fall within ConEd’s service area, where families are already experiencing financial strain due to the rate increases ConEd has enjoyed in recent years. More than 20% of households in my district earn less than $50,000 per year, and another 20% are seniors living on fixed incomes. My constituents simply cannot afford another rate hike and I am fighting for them. “Time and again, I hear directly from those I represent about the cost of their ConEd bill. Thousands of New Yorkers have written letters, submitted testimony to the PSC, signed petitions, and reached out to my office to share how these proposed increases would impact their families. While I am deeply grateful for the advocacy of the public – and urge them to continue speaking out – this proposal undermines the public’s faith in a fair and responsive regulatory system because it would allow a rate increase that is flatly unaffordable to them after they, and their representatives – have made their voices heard loudly and clearly. “I want to assure Westchester residents that my colleagues and I will continue to pursue legislative changes to the way utility rates are set, but in the interim, the Commission must take action to protect ratepayers. ConEd shareholders will enjoy the profits made from these rate increases while New Yorkers face unaffordable rates, can’t pay their bills, or will be forced to substitute one needed expense simply to keep the lights and heat on. This proposal ignores the real, demonstrated affordability crisis that my constituents continue to experience and minimizes their voices in a way that I cannot accept. Accordingly, I urge the Commission to reject this proposal.”