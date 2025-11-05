NOVEMBER 5– ANOTHER ELECTION IS OVER. WILL ANYTHING CHANGE? THE PEOPLE CHANGE. WILL THEY CHANGE THINGS?

Hits: 73

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2025. NEWS & COMMENT. By John F. Bailey. November 5, 2025:

The picture above shows brochures and mailings that have crossed The CitizeNetReporter’s bustling newsroom this year.

Each promised everything you could want, public safety, more protection, more affordable housing, funding education, protecting jobs, taking care of infrastructure, protecting social security, change, the same old promises, and you can go through 14 years of one leader and at the end of 14 years you realize not much changes. The politicians also ask for campaign contributions.

My father once told me, “I’ve found that no matter what politicians say or do, who gets into office, not much changes and things always remain the same.”

Except in the last year things have really changed.

The politicians who won in 2024 have changed things. They have not made things better. They have promoted very hurtful policies, deported people, promoted hatred and transformed the military into a tool of tyranny. They attack enemies.

Now the politicians who won yesterday are faced with politicians who are aggressive. Like hurting people. Do not like persons who are immigrants, black, Spanish, Mexican, Columbia. They have put persons in charge who change the law by directive, not through congress.

Now on the day after Election Day, we now know that things have changed in this country.

But the challenge is the cliche promises politicians have made are under seige.

Develop wisely, protect people, improve housing, feed the hungry help the homeless.

Not this year the soft touchy feely things, the promises to help mean something.

You have to help if yopu been elected.

No more good works if you cannot finance it. No more crossing your fingers a developer will do what they say. Newly elected electees are on their own and have to lead from the front as Director of Public Safety Davie Chong said.

Financial shortfall holes, well you have to find the money. Invest in people not concrete. Twist bankers arms to help people, not evict, or deny mortgages, dooming them to a vagrant life.

In the era of anything goes the leader cannot ignore moral imperatives. He or she cannot condone deceit and misdirection.

The new Mayor of White Plains has a lot of problems his predecessor did stand up to, aside from environmental green energy process.

There is a strong movement in this country that wants to run everyone’s life. What to think. How to live.

The last time I read the Constitution it said every man is entitled to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

It still does.

I hope the politicians elected yesterday locally still do.

Next year there will be more brochures promising the same things.

This year it really matters that the elected do what have to do.

They have no choice but to do so.

Plan. Execute. Achieve . Advance the conditions of the afflicted and afflict the comfortable and the venal.

it’s no more “Anything Goes” time.

It’s not what you want elected officials.

It is what the people need.

Bring them what they need.

Lower prices. Jobs. Roofs. No rents endlessly raised. No food prices and gas prices the sky’s the limit. Medical care the costs of houses. No health networks that won’t treat you. And please no more making yourself great instead of the people who live in your city.

The county has 16,000 persons who need affordable homes up from 11,750 8 years ago. It is time we started building them, faster.

There are a third of the population of the county that cannot feed themselves. This is a disgrace considering how wealthy this county is. The county should do it.