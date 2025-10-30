OCTOBER 30–FALL TIDE OF VIRUSES USHERS IN NEW YORK AREA: YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST DR. MARISA DONNELLEY

For those running the NYC marathon this Sunday—YOU GOT THIS! I’m running it for the first time this year, and I can’t freakin’ wait. The crowds, the vibes, the post-run slice, ahh… There’s really something special about that New York energy. So get some rest, hydrate, and I’ll see you on the course! 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♂️

Ok, back to public health. We’ve got a lot to cover this week, from changes to federal funding affecting SNAP in New York and new sugar indicators in NYC restaurants, to rabies oral vaccine bait packets in the city and your weekly infectious disease weather report. We’ve got you covered on all things public health in New York. Let’s get into it.

SNAP expiring and what New York is doing about it

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides financial assistance for low-income families (formerly known as food stamps), is in limbo, putting millions of people at risk. Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the program is set to run out of funds this Saturday, November 1.

In an effort to restore the benefits, more than two dozen states, including New York, sued the Trump Administration on Tuesday over its refusal to fund SNAP, asking a federal court to force the government to tap emergency reserve money to continue running the program. The states asked the court to rule by tomorrow on a motion that would mandate keeping SNAP afloat.

An unprecedented halt to SNAP would have serious repercussions. In New York state, nearly 1 in 7 residents depend on it—30% of them are children, and 21% are elderly people.

In NYC alone, 1.8 million people rely on it.

This means that nearly 3 million New Yorkers could face a gap in food assistance if this stalemate continues. And while that clearly increases hunger, the impacts go far beyond the dinner table.

When SNAP benefits disappear, families often have to redirect money meant for rent, utilities, or transportation just to buy groceries. That means families may be forced to choose between feeding their kids and keeping the lights on.

What New York is doing to respond

Recognizing the urgency, Gov. Kathy Hochul has echoed the calls to use emergency funding and has stepped in:

On Monday, she announced $30 million in emergency food‑assistance funds— aimed at supporting over 16 million meals statewide—on top of the $11 million in emergency food‑relief funding for food banks and community‑based organizations the state had committed last week.

The state is also collecting stories to document how the funding cuts are affecting New Yorkers. You can add your story here.

In short, New York is mobilizing state resources to cushion the blow, but has emphasized that the scale of SNAP benefits (which I estimate to be ~$600-650 million per month in New York state) means state action alone cannot fully replace federal funding.

And food pantries won’t be able to fill the gap either—for every meal provided by a pantry, SNAP provides nine.

Some safety nets can be used to help fill the gaps for families:

What the public can do

With the uncertainty surrounding this assistance, the safety net shifts partly into community hands. Here’s how individuals and organizations can step up to help fellow New Yorkers:

Donate to food banks, pantries, and relief organizations. Local emergency food providers will see increased demand, and contributions help ensure they can absorb the shock.

Local emergency food providers will see increased demand, and contributions help ensure they can absorb the shock. Volunteer your time. Helping with food distribution, delivering to seniors, or supporting pantry operations goes a long way.

Helping with food distribution, delivering to seniors, or supporting pantry operations goes a long way. Drop off extra snacks at your child’s school, or make a meal for families in need.

Raise awareness and contact your representatives (state and congressional). We need to emphasize the human‑impact of delayed SNAP benefits.

By strengthening community‑level food‑security infrastructure now, we reduce the risk that thousands of New Yorkers will face hunger or food‑instability when benefits could be delayed. New York is doing what it can, but the scale of the need means everyone has a role.

One of my amazing and thoughtful friends posted this on Instagram this week, and it gave me so much hope.

Added‑sugar labels show up in NYC chain restaurant menus

As of this month, the NYC Health Department implemented a new rule requiring chain restaurants (15+ locations nationwide) to place a spoon-in-a-triangle icon next to some menu items that contain 50 grams or more of added sugar—the approximate daily limit for a 2,000‑calorie diet. This requirement, a first in the nation, affects about 4,000 restaurants across the city.

The new law also requires restaurants to provide warnings about health risks of excess added sugar (type 2 diabetes, weight gain, tooth decay).

The symbol that must be next to packaged or identical to packaged items containing more than 50 grams of sugar. Image from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

But there’s a catch: the rule only applies to prepackaged items (like bottled drinks) or identical-to-packaged products (like fountain sodas), not custom-made foods like milkshakes, even if they exceed 50g of sugar. However, a bill was introduced in the state assembly earlier this year aiming to cover more products.

Why it matters

Added sugar isn’t just in sweets—sauces, dressings, and savory items can pack in a lot, too.

In a city where dining out is part of daily life, clearer info helps people make more informed choices.

I’ll be watching to see if these icons shift behavior or boost awareness. If there’s data, I’ll share it.

Rabies bait drops in NYC

Since earlier this month, the NYC Health Department has been dropping fish-scented bait packets containing oral rabies vaccine across Queens, Brooklyn, and select areas of northern Manhattan. When raccoons and other animals eat the bait, they become immunized against rabies.

If you find a packet, don’t touch it. If you must handle it, wash your hands immediately. Keep an eye on kids and pets when outdoors during the distribution phase, and keep pets leashed to keep them from eating the bait. (While the baits aren’t harmful to pets, they can cause vomiting if several are consumed.)

Infectious disease “weather report”

Covid-19: Declining, but still elevated. The New York state wastewater dashboard shows that most locations are at a low Covid level, with either stable or declining trends. And hospitalizations are also decreasing in the state.

Weekly Covid-19 hospitalizations across New York. Figure from the New York DOH. Annotations by YLE.

Flu: The state respiratory reports, which contain data on flu and RSV, haven’t kicked off yet, but data for the city shows that emergency department (ED) visits for flu are increasing.

RSV: NYC data also shows that ED visits are on the rise.

In case you missed it, Katelyn included some good information on RSV in this week’s National Dose.

The increase in flu and RSV signals that the respiratory season is upon us. It’s not too late to get vaccinated—now is as good a time as ever. And while I’m hoping you avoid any and all seasonal viruses, it might be a good idea to stock up on tissues, cough drops, electrolytes, or anything else you might need to get through a bout of illness.

Reminder: NYC mayoral election next week

Don’t forget—early voting is underway through Sunday, and Election Day is next Tuesday, November 4. In previous posts, we’ve discussed the candidates’ proposals to combat food insecurity and their positions on public health issues. This is an opportunity to make our voices heard!

Bottom line

You’re all caught up on New York public health news. For all my fellow marathoners, I’ll see you at the finish line!

P.S. If you have any favorite pump-up or workout songs, drop me a comment or send me a message! My running playlist needs a refresh!

Dr. Marisa Donnelly, PhD, is an epidemiologist, science communicator, and public health expert. This newsletter exists to translate complex public health data into actionable insights, empowering New Yorkers to make informed and evidence-based health decisions.