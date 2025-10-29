OCTOBER 29 — GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON THE HUNGER SNAP CRISIS

Hits: 78

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL

“Three million New Yorkers are set to lose food assistance this Saturday as the Trump Administration unlawfully withholds emergency funding. We are staring down a public health crisis that puts one million children and over 600,000 older adults lives at risk because Republicans in Washington are refusing to do their jobs and the Trump Administration is hellbent on letting Americans suffer the consequences.

“New York will not sit idly by when lives are on the line. We’re proud to assist the Office of the Attorney General in joining 24 other states in suing the Trump Administration, demanding the release of emergency funds so families can continue to put food on the table through this government shutdown.

“For weeks, my office has been sounding the alarm over the impact of the GOP shutdown on New Yorkers’ access to critical programs like SNAP. Yesterday, we fast-tracked $30 million in emergency food assistance funding that will support over 16 million meals. As I’ve been clear, no state can backfill this essential federal program but I am committed to doing everything in my power to hold the Trump Administration accountable and ensure New Yorkers do not go hungry.”