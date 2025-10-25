OCTOBER 25–THE LATIMER LETTER FROM WASHINGTON

Hits: 28
Dear Neighbor,
There is no good news to report on what is happening in Washington with the shutdown.
It has been a frustrating few weeks with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson cancelling House votes and committee action and has yet to call members of Congress back to DC.
My Democratic colleagues and I are fighting to prevent ACA premiums from skyrocketing. Our request is simple. Open up bipartisan negotiations to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. Stop trying to force a Republican-only plan that cuts needed services.
People in NY have already started receiving premium notices for 2026. Have you received one? Let me know here: https://forms.gle/YFXmEMrbnynSo7ZJ8
Our offices in Westchester, the Bronx, and Washington, DC remain open and working for you during this government shutdown. My colleagues and I are ready to negotiate the end of the shutdown at a moment’s notice. To that end, I have been back to DC several times this month, asking for our Republican colleagues to get back to DC and reopen the government. Last week we held a press conference on the House steps, hearing stories from Americans about what increased healthcare premiums would mean to them.
At Home: Westchester and the Bronx
When I haven’t been in DC, I have been attending events in the district. In Co-op City on Tuesday, I joined Senator Jamaal Bailey’s Senior Walk, where I spoke about the importance of programs that promote the health and wellness of senior citizens. Thank you to Senator Bailey for holding the event and for his work advocating for seniors in our district.
Yesterday I attended the White Plains High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca. It was an honor to recognize the recipients and the importance of local, state and federal partnerships to fund our schools and programs. The inductees are a credit to the White Plains schools and the continued investment in education.
Additionally, my staff attended the Westchester County Diverse Ability Job and Resource Fair on Tuesday and provided information to attendees who may need assistance with the VA, IRS, and Social Security. It is always great to partner with the County on this impactful event.
During these weeks, I have also attended civic club meetings, block parties, PTA meetings, and more in every corner of the Congressional District from Tarrytown to Yonkers, Port Chester to Edenwald.
Stay in Touch
If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe
As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!
More soon.
Sincerely,
Rep. George Latimer
Member of Congress