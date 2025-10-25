OCTOBER 25–THE LATIMER LETTER FROM WASHINGTON

Dear Neighbor,

There is no good news to report on what is happening in Washington with the shutdown.

It has been a frustrating few weeks with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson cancelling House votes and committee action and has yet to call members of Congress back to DC.

My Democratic colleagues and I are fighting to prevent ACA premiums from skyrocketing. Our request is simple. Open up bipartisan negotiations to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. Stop trying to force a Republican-only plan that cuts needed services.

People in NY have already started receiving premium notices for 2026. Have you received one? Let me know here: https://forms.gle/YFXmEMrbnynSo7ZJ8