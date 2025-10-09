OCTOBER 9—-FEDERAL COURT DENIES DUMPING INDIAN RADIOACTIVE WHASTE INTO HUDSON

Hits: 28

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS APPLAUDS CHALLENGING FEDERAL COURT DECISION ON INDIAN POINT

“I applaud New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James for challenging the recent federal court decision that allows Holtec International to move forward with plans that could result in radioactive wastewater being discharged into the Hudson River.

“The Hudson River is the lifeblood of our region—a source of recreation, natural beauty, and economic vitality— and we must do everything in our power to protect it. This appeal underscores New York’s commitment to preserving the integrity of our natural resources and standing up to corporate greed that would jeopardize them.

“Westchester County stands firmly with Governor Hochul and Attorney General James and all those fighting to ensure that the Hudson River is safeguarded for generations to come.