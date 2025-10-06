OCTOBER 6–CITY CONSIDERS CLOSING BROOKFIELD STREET SELLING TO MAKE WAY FOR WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL GARAGE

Hits: 58

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE EXAMINER. October 6, 2025:

The Common Council tonight will consider demapping (eliminating) Broad Street off Post Road accross from the White Plains Hospital present Emergency Room.

The back-up material explains the intention of the city is to sell it for $20,000 to White Plains Hospital to allow construction of a Parking Garage of 1,950 spaces “chiefly for use of Hospital employees and visitors” which will be built on 3 properties owned by the White Plains Housing Authority, which will sell those 3 properties to the hospital for construction of the garage.