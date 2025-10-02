OCTOBER 2 — ANSWERS FROM CONGRESSMAN LATIMER AS THE SHUTDOWN TAKES EFFECT — UPDATED WITH MORE QUESTIONS & UPFRONT ANSWERS

Dear Neighbor,

Starting today, the federal government has entered a “shutdown” caused by a lapse in appropriated funding. However, despite the federal government shutdown, my DC, White Plains and Bronx offices are open and able to continue assisting you.

It is very frustrating that Republicans, who control the House, Senate and the Presidency – the three bodies necessary to fund the government – chose a policy of passing partisan bills instead of negotiating with Congressional Democrats, and thereby, triggering a government shutdown. We are fighting to extend critical healthcare tax credits that expire this year. Without action, premiums will increase by an average of $2,890 for 8,000 of our neighbors (according to Joint Economic Committee Democrats). This is unconscionable. Please know that we are doing everything we can to bring Congressional Republicans back to the negotiating table to re-open the federal government as soon as possible.

We have prioritized critical services related to national security, the postal system, and veterans’ healthcare; all will remain operational. However, if you have questions about this shutdown and what it might mean for you, we have put together an FAQ page on my website to explain a bit more about what services might be impacted: https://latimer.house.gov/shutdown

Some top Frequently Asked Questions and Answers:

I am on Medicare or Medicaid. Will I still be able to see my doctor?

Medicare and Medicaid benefits will continue during a government shutdown and healthcare facilities will still accept Medicare and Medicaid patients.

I have a pending application with USCIS. Will it continue to be processed?

USCIS will continue to operate as usual, including accepting and adjudicating immigration-related applications and petitions, but there may be some delays.

Will post offices continue operating?

USPS operations will not be interrupted in the event of a government shutdown, and all post offices will continue to operate as usual.

Will I continue to receive my Social Security or Supplemental Security Income checks?

Yes. During a government shutdown, recipients will continue to receive their Social Security and SSI checks.

MORE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

I have a pending case with a federal agency through your office. How is that impacted by the shutdown?

My staff will continue to submit inquiries to federal agencies on behalf of constituents, but it’s important to note that responses will vary from agency to agency. Some agencies may process cases and others may not. Delays should be expected. Caseworkers on my team will provide constituents updates on their casework as soon as they are available.

Can I still book tours through your office for my upcoming trip to Washington D.C.? What happens to the tours I have already booked?

During a government shutdown, the Capitol Visitor Center will be closed and there will be no public tours of the U.S. Capitol. All Library of Congress buildings, the U.S. Botanic Garden, the White House, the National Archives, the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Treasury, and the FBI Building will also be closed to the public. Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are also closed.

If you have a tour scheduled through our office and have questions, please call 202-225-2464.

I would like to have a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. Can I still purchase one?

No. The U.S. Capitol Flag Office will be closed during the shutdown and flag requests cannot be processed.

Will federal employees be paid for the days they are furloughed?

Yes, the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act requires retroactive pay for furloughed employees following the end of a government shutdown. Benefits such as health insurance continue during a shutdown furlough; however, federal employees may need to wait until they are returned to pay status before they can adjust their benefits.

What should government contractors expect?

Government facilities will be closed. No new contracts or modifications will be issued, and there will be delays in the acquisition process for procurements.

How will this impact members of the military?

All active-duty military personnel will continue to carry out their assigned duties, but they will not receive pay until the government reopens. Civilian personnel who are necessary to carry out excepted activities will continue to work, but they will not be paid. Any civilian personnel who are not considered essential will be furloughed.

I am a health care provider and accept Medicare patients. How will I be affected?

Because CMS will experience staffing shortages, the agency’s ability to perform administrative tasks and process payments may be impacted. Providers may experience delays in receiving payments from Medicare.

Will Federally Qualified Health Centers continue operating?

Day-to-day operations will depend on the clinic’s individual funding and you should contact your preferred health center for further guidance.

My kids are enrolled in a Head Start program. How will they be affected?

Day-to-day operations will depend on the program’s individual funding. You should contact your child’s Head Start program for further guidance.

I rely on food from Meals on Wheels. How will I be affected?

Federal funding for Meals on Wheels programs could be delayed, which could force programs to reduce, delay, or suspend services altogether. Operations will vary at different Meals on Wheels programs. You should contact your preferred provider for further guidance.

If I have an interview or appointment with U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS), should I attend?

Yes. Biometrics appointments and interviews continue to be scheduled and conducted.

I am a business owner and am hiring new employees. Can I use E-Verify to verify a new hire’s eligibility to work?

No. E-Verify services will be suspended during the shutdown. However, federal law still mandates timely Form I-9 completion for new hires. Employers may continue to use the new alternate document review process for remote Form I-9 document verification during this time.

Can I apply for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck and Global Entry?

TSA PreCheck applications will be accepted. However, Global Entry appointments for enrollment will be canceled.

I have flights booked for an upcoming trip. How will this affect my travel?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials operating ports of entry are considered essential workers and will report to work. Ports of entry–-including airports–-will remain open, and inspection of noncitizens seeking to enter the U.S. will continue. In prior shutdowns, there have been some delays and long wait times at TSA checkpoints.

TSA agents are also deemed essential workers and will also be required to report to work and work without pay until the government reopens. Travelers should expect long wait times at TSA checkpoints.

Will the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) be operating if there is a natural disaster?

During prior shutdowns, most of FEMA’s workforce was able to be dispatched to emergencies, but their funding source–the Disaster Relief Fund–is currently under extreme stress and in urgent need of additional funds. Employees at FEMA are not expected to be put on furlough; however, limited funds may impact FEMA’s ability to respond fully to an emergency. FEMA is currently limiting rebuilding projects in order to preserve funds for life-saving emergency response.

I have a trip planned to a national park in the near future. What should I expect?

All of the country’s 425 national park sites will be closed during the government shutdown. In previous shutdowns, some states have used their own funding to keep parks and other sites open—though visitor centers and restroom facilities were closed.

Will my mail still arrive?

In the event of a government shutdown, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will continue to deliver the mail.

I lost my Social Security card. Can I request a replacement card?

Yes. The SSA will continue to issue original and replacement Social Security cards in the event of a government shutdown but expect delays due to decreased staff capacity.

I have a hearing scheduled. Will that still occur?

Yes. The SSA plans on continuing hearings and deciding cases as scheduled.

I submitted an application. Will that be processed?

Yes. SSA plans on processing applications for benefits, including appointments, corrections, requests for appeals, and post-entitlement actions.

For detailed guidance from the SSA on the potential lapse in Federal appropriations and resulting partial shutdown of agency operations, click here.

I have an upcoming international trip and need to request or renew a passport. What should I expect?

The New York Passport Agency will remain fully operational. Passport applications will be processed and emergency passport appointments will be honored.

For more information on how to request an emergency appointment contact our office at (914) 323-5550.

I am a United States citizen living abroad. Will the local United States embassy be open?

During the 2018-2019 partial shutdown, United States embassies remained open to some degree, but U.S. citizens living abroad should prepare for delays in any application or processing requests as staff furloughs may occur.

Please note, hours of operations and service impacts may vary at each facility. You can check which embassies and consulates may be impacted here.

Will VA clinics and hospitals continue operating?

Yes. You will still be able to get your prescriptions filled and make appointments with medical providers in the same way you did before the shutdown. All Veteran Health Administration (VHA) agencies will remain open and functional during a government shutdown.

I am a veteran. Will I receive my pension on time?

Yes. You will receive your pension checks on time.

I am a disabled veteran. Will I receive my benefits on time?

Yes. You will receive your disability benefits on time.

I am a veteran student who receives benefits under the GI Bill or the Veterans Educational Assistance Program. Will I continue to receive payments on time?

Yes. You will receive your GI Bill benefits on time. If you are under the Veterans Educational Assistance Program, you will receive your payments on time, as well.

Will I be able to use grants.gov to search for and apply for grants on behalf of my organization?

Grants.gov will remain operational and WILL provide limited assistance to applicants; however, response times may be delayed.

Will applications submitted through grants.gov be processed and reviewed throughout the shutdown?

This varies between different grant-making agencies and offices. Please contact your agency or office of interest for further guidance.

Will funding awards be announced during the shutdown?

Agencies that are closed during the shutdown will not announce awards.

Additional questions?

You can contact our office at 914-323-5550. My team is monitoring phones and will do all they can to help constituents find answers and resources.

If you are planning to travel to D.C. during the shutdown, some federally funded attractions may be closed or offer limited services. To help you plan a meaningful trip, please reach out to my DC office for suggestions on attractions such as monuments, memorials, and museums that are not impacted by the shutdown.