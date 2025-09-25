SEPTEMBER 25–CONSTITUTION DAY

Last week, our nation honored Constitution Day — a powerful reminder of the enduring promise of liberty, justice, and equality enshrined in the U.S. Constitution – and a reaffirmation of the foundational principles that have guided our democracy. The Constitution together with the Bill of Rights provides fundamental protections that safeguard essential freedoms including due process, equal protection under the law, and freedom of speech. While our country navigates debates around issues such as immigration, national security, and public broadcasting, the importance of upholding these constitutional protections remains paramount. It is essential that governmental regulation be exercised consistently and in accordance with constitutional principles. As legislative and policy reforms evolve and legal challenges on Constitutional issues make their way through the courts, WBASNY stands against unjustified and discriminatory actions that infringe upon due process, free speech, and equal protection under the law. The Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York (WBASNY) is the professional membership organization of choice for more than 4,100 attorneys throughout New York State and the largest statewide women’s bar association in the country. For 45 years, WBASNY has been a singularly important resource for women lawyers, providing professional networking, continuing legal education programming, leadership training, and advocacy for the rights of women, children, and families. Through involvement with WBASNY’s 20 regional chapters and its 50 committees, WBASNY’s members collaborate with one another on a variety of issues and perform public and community service, in furtherance of its mission to promote the advancement of the status of women in society and women in the legal profession; to promote the fair and equal administration of justice; and to act as a unified voice for its members with respect to issues of statewide, national and international significance to women generally and women attorneys in particular. WBASNY holds United Nations NGO status with the U.N.’s Department of Public Information, and Special Consultative status in association with the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). WBASNY is also a founding member of the National Conference of Women’s Bar Associations.