SEPTEMBER 17– COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS AND NEW YORK STATE COMPTROLLER DiNAPOLI URGE WESTCHESTER RESIDENTS TO CLAIM OVER $453 MILLION IN LOST MONE

Over $453 Million Waiting to Be Claimed in Westchester

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins and New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli are urging residents to check if they have lost money owed to them. Westchester County residents, businesses, nonprofits, religious institutions and others have about $453 million waiting to be claimed.

Every day the State Comptroller returns more than $2 million to New Yorkers, and today reconnected nearly $12,000 in unclaimed funds to local organizations, including $5,781 for the White Plains City School District, $3,695 for the Business Council of Westchester, $2,175 for My Sisters Place and $330 for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 21.

County Executive Jenkins said: “Too often, people don’t realize they’re owed money—and the truth is, you could be one of them. Westchester residents work hard for every dollar they earn, and we want to make sure they get back what’s rightfully theirs. It only takes a minute to check the State Comptroller’s website and see if you or a loved one is owed unclaimed funds. Don’t leave your money behind.”

State Comptroller DiNapoli said: “We’re returning more than $2 million a day to New Yorkers, and my office is working to make it easier than ever to reclaim lost money, including mailing some checks directly to their rightful owners. If you get a check, cash it. There are $453 million reasons why people living in Westchester should visit our website to search for their names, check for family members and reclaim their money.”

Unclaimed funds occur when people lose track of their money or an account and can come from utility deposits, trust funds, old bank accounts, uncashed checks or unused gift cards. These funds never expire, and its quick and easy to check the website: https://www.osc.ny.gov/unclaimed-funds.

There are currently over 648,000 accounts with addresses in Westchester County.

In an effort to speed up returns, the State Comptroller’s Office of Unclaimed Funds (OUF) began mailing checks for newly reported accounts of $250 or less to eligible individuals in January. About 73,000 checks have been sent out, valued at $5.5 million as of August.

Residents who need assistance with the search process can attend an in-person event held by DiNapoli’s office or call OUF at (800) 221-9311, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.