SEPTEMBER 7— FLASH! CVS GIVING NEWEST COVID 19 BOOSTER VACCINE SHOTS AT 325 MAMARONECK AVENUE– YOU CAN WALK IN

WPCNER COVID VACCINE UPDATE By John F. Bailey. September 7, 2025:

I got my new COVID-19 BOOSTER VACCINATION and FLU Shot today in White Plains New York USA.

Two days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued an Executive Order directing all pharmacies to administer the newest covid vaccine booster shots and flu vaccines, I walked in to CVS today and got both shots, available during the CVS Pharmacy hours AT 325 Mamaroneck Avenue. Call CVS if you have any questions as to who can get the new Covid-19 booster.

The pharmacy checks to see if you are within the time frame to receive the boosters. The qualified vaccination specialist checks with your medical provider to see your vaccination history and after administering the shot, notifies your health care provider you have received, (in my case) the vaccine covid booster and current 2025-26 flu shot.

“I promised New Yorkers that their family would be my fight. In the absence of federal leadership, we must do everything we can to ensure that New Yorkers have access to the vaccines and preventative healthcare they have come to rely on,” Governor Hochul said. “By signing this executive order, we are sending a clear message that when Washington Republicans play politics with public health, New Yorkers can still get the care they need, close to home, from trusted providers in their own communities.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said,

“Governor Hochul’s Executive Order provides access to the COVID vaccine for New Yorkers who choose to get vaccinated, sets us up for a smoother transition to the updated 2025-26 vaccine and restores pharmacies as a vital part of our vaccination network. While New York State does not require COVID vaccines, vaccination remains one of the most effective tools we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID.”