AUGUST 29–COURAGE

The word of the year should be courage.

It’s filling the air. The kind of courage that’s not shouting in anger, but grounded in clarity, precision, and purpose.

It’s the courage to speak when lines are crossed, even by the most powerful people.

It’s the kind of courage that is deeply risky.

This week, CDC leaders were asked to do things that were illegal and would harm the American people, like changing their scientific evidence for a political ideologic agenda on vaccines.

Instead of complying, they walked away—stepping off the ledge without a parachute, without jobs lined up, without security—because protecting the public mattered more than protecting themselves.

Public health is built on honesty, service, equity, evidence, and protecting the most vulnerable. At its heart, it’s about defending scientific integrity and standing up for your country.

Yesterday, as they left headquarters, hundreds of CDC employees lined the streets in a clap out. A farewell in solidarity and a refusal to be silent. This isn’t the only place this is happening—I’m seeing it in op-eds, organizing, and action. Studying, convening, and acting to improve health.

Courage is contagious.

And it’s giving me hope. America is built on this type of courage—to speak out, to rebuild, and to reimagine the systems that desperately need repair instead of destruction. This is how we move forward—together, in service of truth and country.

As Megan Ranney said, “Collect the data. Share the data. Write the stories. Share the stories. Do the analyses. Share the analyses. Call your reps. Mentor the kids. Create the partnerships. Join the groups. Build the parks. Don’t give up.”

I hope you have a wonderful Labor Day. I really look forward to unplugging.

Love, YLE

