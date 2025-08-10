AUGUST 10 — WHITE PLAINS CANCELS FERRIS WORLD BALL TOURNAMENT PLAY FOR GOOD. 20 SHOTS FIRED IN THURSDAY NIGHT PARKING LOT MELEE.

Ms. Beth Bricker, Commissioner of Recreation & Parks and Mayor Thomas Roach have provided the following statement:
The Championship game of Ferris World Ball that is scheduled to be played at the County Center this Sunday has been cancelled. While we recognize this will disappoint many, the safety of the public is our priority.
We are also announcing the discontinuation of the league moving forward.
The mission of the Recreation and Parks Department is providing recreational activities for residents of the City of White Plains.
The men’s basketball league over the years has grown into a regional draw outstripping the capacity of Gardella Park and the neighborhood it serves.
Attempts to mitigate the impact including moving the final game to the County Center have not brought relief.
Discussions on discontinuing the league were already underway, Thursday nightsevents have accelerated the process.
The White Plains Department of Public Safety announced 20 shots were fired at the confrontation Thursday evening after the conclusion of that night game in Gardella Park. There were injured.
The investigation continues.
An 18-year-old male, a 21-year-old male, and a 22-year-old female, all from the Bronx, were injured Thursday night, according to police. All three had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.
The White Plains Police Detective Division is investigating the shootings and is working with the victims, residents, and other law enforcement agencies.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact the White Plains Police Department by calling the Detective Division at 914-422-6200, or clicking the “Submit a tip” button on the top header of the White Plains Public Safety