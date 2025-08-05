AUGUST 5–NATIONAL NIGHT OUT DOWNTOWN TONIGHT

Hits: 77
National Night Out, Tuesday August 5 from 5 PM – 8 PM at Public Safety
National Night Out is a nationwide event that promotes crime and drug prevention, strengthens neighborhood spirit, and highlights the importance of police-community partnerships.
All residents are encouraged to come together with neighbors and first responders for a fun-filled evening featuring:
This is a great opportunity to connect with your community, meet local first responders, and enjoy a safe, family-friendly evening. We hope to see you there!