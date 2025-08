AUGUST 1 — WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT 7:30 THE FRIDAY AUGUST 1 REPORT ON FIOS CH 45 AND WP OPTIMUM CH76 AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

Hits: 18

WARNING TO WESTCHESTER: SHOCK CON ED BILLS COMING MUCH AS 20% higher. YOU ARE PAYING FOR ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ELECTRICITY COSTS

THE SHOCKERS KEEP ON COMING

LEE ZELDIN EPA HEAD DECLARES CDC CLIMATE POLICY IS NOT TRUE

SAYS GREENHOUSE GASES, FOSSIL FUELS DO NOT CAUSE CLIMATE CHANGE

DECLARES 1990 FINDING BY CDC “UNTRUE.”

GOVERNOR ABBOTT REDISTRICTS BIG CITIES IN TEXAS WITH REPUBLICAN-HEAVY POPULATIONS IN HOPES OF PICKING UP 5 HOUSE SEATS FOR REPUBLICANS. REPEATS DEMOCRATIC PARTY GERRYMANDERING BUNGLE OF 2020-21 THAT LOST DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

DEMOCRATIC LEADERS 2020-21 WHO GERRYMANDERED REPUBLICAN DISTRICTS; LOST IN COURT, COSTING DEMOCRATS CONTROL OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES IN 2022

SUPER GOVERNOR KATHY HOCUL DEMANDS FEMA FUNDS HELD BACK BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

GOVERNOR HOCHUL INVENTS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUILD AT STATE-OWNED MTA BEACON STATION

WJITE PLAINS HOSPITAL RANKED NATIONALLY BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

AS BEST REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR 7TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

WITH JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS

EVERY WEEK ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK

FOR 24 YEARS