JULY 9–COUNTY EXECUTIVE TESTIFIES AGAINST PROPOSED RATE INCREASES BY CON ED

Hits: 32

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins testified in-person at a New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing to voice the County’s strong opposition to proposed rate increases by Con Edison.

The hearing provided Westchester residents with a critical opportunity to speak on the record and demand accountability from the utility giant.

Jenkins, who previously testified at a virtual PSC hearing, has remained a vocal critic of the proposed hikes. He recently signed legislation—unanimously passed by the bipartisan Westchester County Board of Legislators—officially making Westchester a party to the state’s major rate case against Con Edison.

Jenkins said: “The proposed Con Edison rate increases are unfair, unaffordable and unacceptable. Families across Westchester are being pushed to the breaking point. Seniors on fixed incomes, working parents and small business owners cannot afford to pay more for an essential service while wages stay flat and inflation rises. Forcing people to choose between heating their homes and putting food on the table is simply wrong.”

Jenkins emphasized that while he supports investment in reliable infrastructure and clean energy, such progress must not come at the expense of affordability.